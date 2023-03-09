'What a job': Richard Keys says Spurs should appoint 36-year-old instead of Pochettino











It really looks as though we’re into the final knockings of the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian’s mind seems to be elsewhere at the moment. His contract is up in the summer, and results are not going to plan at all.

Indeed, it seems as though it may not be too long before Spurs are in the market for a replacement for the former Chelsea boss, and a number of high-profile managers have been linked.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the favourite for the job, but according to Richard Keys, Spurs should go in a different direction rather than appointing a manager who has already failed to win silverware with Spurs.

Keys has an intriguing suggestion for Tottenham, and he’s implored Daniel Levy to go out and hire Vincent Kompany if Conte leaves the club.

I’m reading Conti might ‘check out’ of Spurs at the end of the season. Mentally he already has. And that serial under-achiever Pochettino is wanted back. Why? Surely Tuchel is the best choice? Or Kompany? What a job he’s currently doing. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) March 9, 2023

Keys wants to see Kompany in the Tottenham dugout, and, to be honest, that’s a very interesting suggestion.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

The Belgian would certainly command respect within the dressing room after his Premier League exploits with Manchester City, while he’s also got Burnley playing some of the best football in the Championship – yes, Burnley.

Of course, there are bound to be reservations about Kompany’s lack of experience managing in the top-flight, but you only need to look at what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal to see that experience isn’t necessarily everything.

Factor in that Kompany will know plenty about Spurs having been close friends with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld for years after playing alongside them for Belgium, and you may have a manager who is readymade for this step up.

Unfortunately, Kompany has already been earmarked as a future Man City manager, so he could wait for that job to come up and continue his fine work at Burnley, but it’s certainly worth asking the 36-year-old the question if Conte does leave.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Show all