'At this point': Journalist names the 'likeliest' manager to replace Antonio Conte at Spurs this summer











Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and who could replace Antonio Conte this summer.

There are growing murmurs of discontent stemming from Conte’s camp at Spurs, and with the Italian’s contract expiring this summer, it may not be long before we have a new gaffer in the Tottenham dugout.

The likes of Thomas Frank and Luis Enrique have been linked as of late, but according to Pitt-Brooke, the likeliest appointment at Spurs is Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino the most likely next Spurs boss

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“I believe Conte’s contract expires on the 30th of June. Personally, and this is not based on inside information or evidence. I have a hunch that Conte will not be manager for Leeds away on the last day of the season. I wouldn’t be surprised if this heads in the direction of the 2020/21 season where Daniel Levy sacked Mourinho with six games left,” Pitt-Brooke said.

When discussing who could replace Conte, Pitt-Brooke said:

“I think that Pochettino is probably the likeliest option, but at this point there are no guarantees at all that they would get him.”

Never go back

The old saying goes ‘never go back’, but it looks as though Pochettino could commit that cardinal sin this summer.

Pochettino would be returning to a Tottenham team that he barely recognises. The likes of Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are still at the club, but there’s basically a whole new squad as well as a new Sporting Director to boot.

Pochettino was, of course, the most successful of all of Spurs’ recent managers, but capturing lightning in a bottle twice with the same gaffer is very rare.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Pochettino’s second iteration of Tottenham looks like if he gets this job.

