West Ham United are likely to struggle to appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager, with Tottenham Hotspur still considering him.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who outline the Hammers search to replace David Moyes.

The Scottish manager is of course still in a job at the London Stadium right now.

However, the Daily Mail believe it’s now looking more likely that he may be on his way out at the end of the season.

The Hammers have eight huge games ahead of them in the Premier League to maintain their top-flight status.

Alongside that, they’re also in with a shout of winning a European trophy, as they prepare for the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, compared to their last two campaigns, domestically this season has been a real struggle for the club.

West Ham are now considering replacements for David Moyes, and have one eye on Tottenham target Brendan Rodgers.

However, a deal looks hard to do right now, and that could be to do with the interest from their London rivals.

Tottenham target Rodgers unlikely to choose West Ham

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Brendan Rodgers is available following his departure at Leicester this month, but sources have indicated a deal for him to join West Ham would be difficult to conclude.’

The Sun have suggested that Rodgers is one of the names currently on Tottenham’s shortlist.

Rodgers’s time at Leicester was very much a success up to this season.

He led the club into Europe and helped them win an FA Cup.

A lack of investment in the summer may have ended up costing Leicester their place in the Premier League.

However, West Ham and Tottenham both clearly see that Rodgers could be a good fit for their football clubs.

With Chelsea also looking for a new manager, there’s plenty of competition between clubs to find the right boss this summer.

Rodgers could be in a privileged position where he has a number of teams to choose from.

