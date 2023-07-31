West Ham set to walk away from bid to sign ‘fantastic’ £30m Tottenham target

West Ham United are ready to walk away from talks related to Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The big defender is a target for both the Hammers and Tottenham this summer, as he faces an increasingly uncertain future at Old Trafford.

As yet, there’s been no movement and Maguire has been featuring for United in pre-season.

And according to the Daily Mail, West Ham are now considered unlikely to keep up their pursuit of Maguire, with the price tag of around £30m likely to be too expensive.

Further, The Mail adds that Maguire doesn’t actually see West Ham as a viable option and he would prefer, if possible, to sign for a club he considers ‘bigger’.

Despite being lauded as ‘fantastic‘, Maguire has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Indeed, the Dutch coach is believed to feel a move for Maguire would be best for all parties this summer.

United paid around £80m to sign Maguire but despite being a regular and going on to be captain, his time at Old Trafford has soured in recent years.

For now, though, with West Ham not willing to stick at it, he will remain in Manchester. It remains to be seen if Tottenham will continue their pursuit.

Maguire needs a move but needs to be careful

Maguire hasn’t actually come out and said it but if reports that he sees West Ham as not a good enough move are true, then he needs to be careful on his thought process.

The Hammers are a big club with a good manager who have just won a European trophy. Maguire could do a lot worse than sign for them, in all honesty.

Maguire’s problem here is that this drags on, nobody signs him, and then he’s left at United sat on the bench.