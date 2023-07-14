West Ham readying bid for ‘invaluable’ £35m World Cup midfielder

West Ham United have been linked with Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez over the past nine months or so.

For instance, back in October, 90Min reported that the Hammers were scouting the Mexico international.

Now, with the summer transfer window in full swing, West Ham have apparently made a move for Alvarez.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that the Hammers have contacted Ajax to express their interest in the player.

An offer has yet to be made but that is expected to follow, according to David Ornstein.

The Dutch club is reportedly seeking a fee of around £35-40million for the 25-year-old.

West Ham are currently on the lookout for a top-tier midfielder who could replace Declan Rice.

The Hammers captain is reportedly joining Arsenal, though the move has stalled due to reported paperwork delays.

Nonetheless, it should just be a matter of time now, and West Ham will have to bring in a replacement for Rice.

Our view

Alvarez looks like a great shout for the Hammers, as he’s a quality player with good experience heading into his prime.

He has 147 appearances for Ajax to his name, as well as two Eredivisie titles and one Dutch Cup on his CV.

Last year, speaking on BT Sport (26/10 7:37pm), Rio Ferdinand called the player ‘invaluable‘.

Likewise, Alvarez has been crucial for Mexico over the years, with 63 caps and the 2019 Gold Cup to his name.

He has also taken part in two World Cups for his nation, in 2018 and 2022.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chelsea were reportedly close to signing the 6ft 1in ace in January, but the move fell through.

Ajax apparently didn’t feel they had enough time to source a replacement, so the Blues went for Denis Zakaria instead.

Now, West Ham are in a good position to bring Alvarez to east London rather than west, with claret alongside blue.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days and weeks, but this is certainly a solid-looking lead for the Hammers.