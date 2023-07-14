‘Never seen anything like this’: Sky Sports share what source has told them about Declan Rice to Arsenal now

Sky Sports News have a new update on the transfer saga involving Declan Rice to Arsenal and it is not a positive one.

Lots of reports have been suggesting that a huge deal had been agreed between the two clubs. The deal is around £105million.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports News had reported that West Ham were becoming increasingly frustrated that the deal had not been completed yet.

This was due to the fact that Arsenal’s lawyers had still not completed the paperwork yet and this delay is also stopping West Ham’s transfer plans.

Declan Rice move still delayed

Sky Sports News have today provided us with another new update on the English midfielder and it is one that Arsenal fans will not want to hear.

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol there is still a delay on the paperwork of the deal despite Arsenal promising it would be done by today.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “It’s not done yet. Today has already been a good day for Arsenal. They have signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax. I think the deal for Declan Rice will be completed today.

“But as of 4PM today our information was that West Ham had still not yet received the paperwork from Arsenal’s lawyers for them to sign and complete the deal.”

“We asked, ‘is that a concern, what do you think is going on?’ and we were told that ‘yes, it is a bit strange, these things take time but normally they don’t take this long.

“As of 4PM they haven’t received the paperwork but they still thought that the deal was going to be completed.

“One insider involved in it said ‘I have never seen anything like this saga before but our feeling is that the deal will still be completed'”.

Obviously this news will be frustrating for all involved but it is good to hear that despite the delay, the move should still be completed.