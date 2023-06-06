West Ham ready to swoop for 'most underrated player in the Premier League' - report











The latest reports suggest that West Ham United are expecting to make the first move in the race for midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

According to FootballTransfers, West Ham are very keen on signing the Southampton midfielder. They are apparently likely to put a bid in soon this summer.

Other reports suggest that Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League this season, suggest that they want £40million for the player.

No doubt many will believe Ward-Prowse is too good for the Championship and a move back to the top flight seems very likely.

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

West Ham ready to bid for James Ward-Prowse

The midfielder, who Micah Richards said is the “most underrated player in the Premier League for years“, would be a great signing for West Ham.

Manager David Moyes is also ‘long-term admirer’ of the 28 year-old, so it is no shock to see the club leading the race for him.

As we all known, the player is a huge threat from set-pieces and he also helps out when it comes to defending. With the possible reported departure of Declan Rice, Ward-Prowse would definitely bring some quality back to the squad.

To replace Rice, the Hammers will no doubt need a couple of players to replace him, but no doubt Ward-Prowse, who is in and out of the England squad, is a great place to start.

West Ham were battling relegation this season and will not want to do it again.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)