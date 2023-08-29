Newcastle have enquired about potential move for ‘special’ 23-year-old Arsenal player

Newcastle United have made contact with Arsenal over a potential loan deal for Emile Smith Rowe, but the Gunners are not willing to let the 23-year-old leave this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that Aston Villa have also asked about a potential deal for the youngster.

Emile Smith Rowe appears to be one Arsenal player to keep an eye on in the final days of the summer transfer window. Surprisingly, the attacking midfielder has not played a minute of Premier League football so far this season.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

90min reports that Chelsea have asked about how much Mikel Arteta’s side want for Smith Rowe. But they are not the only Premier League side to ask Arsenal about a potential move.

Newcastle ask about Smith Rowe loan

The report suggests that both Newcastle and Aston Villa have also made enquiries about a potential loan deal for Smith Rowe. However, Arsenal are adamant that the academy graduate will be going nowhere.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Smith Rowe meanwhile, is open to leaving Arsenal before the deadline. You would imagine that he will have concerns about his game-time this season.

Last year proved to be a frustrating one for the England international. Injuries came at the worst time. And upon his return, he struggled to regain a spot in the side.

Arsenal have since signed Kai Havertz. Meanwhile, Arteta also has the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira who can all operate in a similar area on the pitch.

The early signs look ominous with Smith Rowe not playing a minute so far. And you would think that a move to Tyneside may be tempting considering that they can also offer Champions League football.

He is a ‘special‘ talent so he could be an inspired signing for Newcastle. But clearly, the Magpies have got work to do if they still hope to bring him to St James’ Park before the deadline.