West Ham now very concerned after hearing rumour coming out of Newcastle – journalist

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that West Ham United were a little alarmed to learn just how close Newcastle are to signing Harvey Barnes, with the Magpies now in a strong position.

Jones was speaking to Give Me Sport and suggested that Newcastle ramped up talks to sign the Leicester City star in the last few days.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It appears that Harvey Barnes‘ future will be resolved in the coming days. Reports from The The Times this week suggested that Newcastle had held fresh talks with the Foxes over a potential move for Barnes.

West Ham alarmed by how close Newcastle are to signing Harvey Barnes

And there was a belief that a deal could be agreed for the £35 million-rated star by the end of the week.

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jones did not put a timeframe on when a move could get across the line. However, he did also suggest that Newcastle appear to be moving towards a deal.

And he added that the rate with which Eddie Howe’s side have got close to an agreement has somewhat spooked West Ham.

“The intent is fully there. Newcastle began talks at the back-end of last week to try and get this deal going,” he told Give Me Sport.

“West Ham obviously want to be in this discussion, too. I think that they were a bit alarmed at the news that Newcastle and perhaps getting ahead of them on this one.

“But, from what I’ve heard, Newcastle are in a good position to sign Harvey Barnes. I also think he would be a good signing for them given the sort of valuations around it.”

The problem for West Ham is that their focus has been on the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal. And according to The Sun, they are growing frustrated that that move is not across the line.

One of the reasons for their frustration is the fact that they cannot yet reinvest the money in their own squad. And it is surely players like Harvey Barnes they are in danger of watching move elsewhere.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ talent. So his arrival would really excite the fans.

He may have chosen a move to Newcastle anyway – but West Ham have potentially had little choice but to allow the Magpies to get on with their talks.