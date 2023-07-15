West Ham now turn their attentions to ‘fantastic’ £35m PL powerhouse

The latest news claims that West Ham are looking to strengthen their defence and they have identified Harry Maguire as a possible target.

According to The Independent, West Ham have an interest in Maguire this summer transfer window. They are looking into a possible deal, potentially on loan.

Despite this interest, a loan deal seems much more unlikely than a permanent one if they were to make a move for him.

The English defender has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. The club are big rivals of West Ham and this could be an interesting battle.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

West Ham want Harry Maguire

Over the years, the centre-back has had some moments which have seen him be a “fantastic” defender. He has also been a good player for England.

The target, who reportedly can be signed for £35million, would definitely add some strength to the centre-back position at the Hammers.

Last season, Kurt Zouma was far too injury prone and Angelo Ogbonna is now 35 years-old. Due to this, it seems like the position should be a priority for West Ham to upgrade this summer.

A loan move would have massively benefitted West Ham. They could have increased the depth of their squad for a season and tested Maguire to see if he would suit the club.

Photo by Dale MacMilan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite the benefits for West Ham, you can see why a loan move is apparently unlikely. Manchester United typically like to spend a lot in the summer transfer window so they need to recoup some money back as well.

Maguire is a captain and his leadership skills plus his experiences in Europe would be massively beneficial to West Ham next season.