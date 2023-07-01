West Ham United are now looking to go toe-to-toe with Newcastle United after they registered an interest in sealing the transfer of Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which reports that West Ham have informed Flamengo of their interest in buying Franca. The 19-year-old has also caught the interest of Crystal Palace and Newcastle in recent months. He is now enjoying his second term as a first-team regular.

Franca broke through with Flamengo at the end of 2021 after emerging from the academy at the Rio de Janeiro club. He would go on to make 23 senior appearances in the 2022 season, whilst offering six goals. The attacking midfielder has already featured 28 times during 2023.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham register an interest in Matheus Franca’s transfer

Another three goals also sit beside Franca’s name on the Flamengo squad list in 2023 across all competitions. Yet he is still yet to establish a regular starting presence with only 11 starts so far this year. The Rio de Janerio-born maestro has appeared for a total of 1,050 minutes.

Yet his form through those 1,050 minutes has convinced West Ham to register their interest in Franca’s transfer from Flamengo. The 6ft talent is under contract with his hometown club until December 2027. Rubro-Negro chiefs tied Franca down to new a contract this February.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Flamengo have already rejected one offer from Newcastle

West Ham moving for Franca will pit the London Stadium natives into a duel with Newcastle for a transfer with Flamengo. Julio Miguel reported at the end of June that the Rubro-Negro have already rejected one offer from the Magpies. The Toon are also preparing a new offer.

Flamengo snubbed Newcastle’s bid worth €20m (£17m) as the Rio de Janeiro natives value the midfielder at €25m (£21.5m). But Newcastle are preparing a new offer for Franca worth €22.5m (£19.5m). The Toon are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the teenage maestro.

The new offer marks a change in stance for Newcastle having initially indicated to Flamengo that they would not submit an improved bid. But Franca, who Botafogo owner John Textor has called ‘fantastic’, arouses too much intrigue at St James’ Park for the Toon to walk away.