Newcastle United have been linked with Flamengo’s Matheus Franca at various points over the past few months.

Speculation linking the Magpies and the 19-year-old has now resurfaced in the Brazilian media.

Journalist Julio Miguel Neto has taken to Twitter to claim that Newcastle are now looking to raise their offer for Franca.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

He reported – as per Sport Witness – that the Magpies want to put €22.5million (around £19.5million) on the table.

That would seemingly put Newcastle – who ‘do not give up’ on Franca – just £2million off Flamengo’s valuation.

Franca reportedly has a €25million (around £21.5million) price tag.

The Magpies previously put €20million (around £17.3million) on the table for Franca.

Brazilian outlet Lance alluded to this offer in their latest report on the youngster.

They claim Flamengo are ‘confident’ there’ll be a good bid for Franca in the summer window.

In addition, the club could be willing to negotiate below €25million of the offer ‘pleases’ the player’s staff.

Our view

Newcastle would be getting themselves a top talent in Franca, who already has over 50 appearances for Flamengo.

Indeed, Franca is so important to them that they didn’t let him go to the Under-20 World Cup with Brazil.

Franca is extremely versatile. He has played on both wings, in attacking midfield, and even up front.

In addition, there have been comparisons to Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Admittedly, Franca may need a bit of time to get up to speed in the Premier League as he’s young and is coming from an overseas league.

Nonetheless, he certainly looks like he has the potential to go on and become a star.