West Ham now interested in signing ‘underrated’ £40m striker in January

West Ham United are now interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in January along with a host of Premier League clubs.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato who claimed that West Ham were determined to seek more information on a deal for Abraham.

West Ham have had a relatively strong start to the season but some of their performances have still been underwhelming.

And although 33-year-old Michail Antonio has done some good work, there still looks to be a gaping hole in David Moyes’ squad.

Danny Ings simply isn’t fulfilling the brief he was signed for, and looks to be right on the periphery of things.

Therefore these links to Abraham, a player David Moyes has called ‘very good’ in the past, may bode well for West Ham.

Of course, David Moyes did previously price the club out of a £40m move for Abraham a few years ago, saying the asking price was too much.

But after a few years in Europe, and recouping so much from the Declan Rice sale, fans will hope that the club are now in a better position.

West Ham should be desperate for a striker like Abraham in January

The Hammers had a very productive window in the summer, reacting to Rice’s departure quite brilliantly.

But as the dust settles, it has become clear that the squad is crying out for a striker.

Antonio simply can’t play every minute of the season, and Ings is offering very little as mentioned.

Therefore a former England international like ‘underrated’ Abraham arriving at West Ham mid-season would be a huge boost.

And if reports of this interest are to be believed, it could also be a great opportunity for the Roma striker to revive his England career.

The striker hasn’t had much of a look in under Gareth Southgate of late – a situation not helped by his serious injury.

And it would seem that West Ham are keen on securing a new striker.

The club were also linked with a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in recent days, a player with a very reasonable release clause.