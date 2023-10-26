West Ham United could reportedly sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy for just £15.2 million due to a release clause in his contract.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that West Ham have already scouted the forward this season.

West Ham could be in the market for a new striker in January as they currently lack quality depth in the position.

Indeed, Gianluca Scamacca departed over the summer and Michail Antonio continues to lead the line for the Hammers.

While Antonio has performed well so far this season, it seems West Ham are eyeing a move for Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea international has starred in Germany this season, having netted 15 goals in just nine appearances for Stuttgart.

And it seems he could be available on the cheap in January.

West Ham could sign Guirassy for bargain fee

90 Min reports that Guirassy will be available for just £15.2 million in January due to a release clause in his contract.

The outlet notes that Stuttgart are fearful of interest from the Premier League, with West Ham and Brentford keen.

Guirassy has been described as a ‘powerful’ striker and is enjoying a real coming-of-age campaign in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old has already beaten his best-ever total in terms of league goals this season as he’s netted 14 in eight league games.

He would certainly fit the bill as the ideal striker for David Moyes’ system and would provide real competition for Antonio.

It remains unclear whether West Ham will look to sign another forward after snapping up Mohamed Kudus over the summer.

But the Ghanaian’s favoured position is out wide and the Hammers are lacking a prolific goalscorer.

At just £15 million, you get the feeling that many clubs will be looking at Guirassy come January.