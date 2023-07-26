TalkSPORT pundit suggests West Ham should sign £50m player and make him captain straight away

Pundit Tony Cottee has suggested that West Ham United should sign Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and even make him the club captain.

That’s via talkSPORT’s Youtube channel in which the pundit was quizzed over potential West Ham signings.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Cottee acknowledged that Harry Maguire has had a tough time at Manchester United of late but says he could be just the signing West Ham need.

Cottee said: “Personally I do think Harry Maguire would be a good signing for us at centre half.

“I think he would bring that experience and he’s a good player and he’s lost his way a bit at United, we know that.

“But he could even go straight in and be captain, we’re looking for a captain as well over at West Ham.”

Cottee was speaking after West Ham were linked with a move for Manchester United’s former captain.

Maguire’s tough time at the club has been long documented since his £80m move back in 2019.

Such has been the criticism for Maguire, it’s arguably been forgotten why United parted with the fee in the first place.

Maguire still has several excellent attributes, part of the reason England manager Gareth Southgate continues to keep faith in his man.

Although a £50m asking price might be a little steep, any club signing Maguire this summer could really be in luck.

It seems rare for a centre-back with such quality and so many leadership traits to be available at such an age.

It’s hard to argue with Cottee’s assessment that 30-year-old Maguire would make a great West Ham captain.

Cottee thinks Maguire could be a huge success at West Ham

Perhaps part of the reason behind Maguire’s demise at Manchester United has been the role he’s deployed in.

United signed a defender who was used to a low defensive line at Leicester City and he often now finds himself playing on the halfway line.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Not blessed with pace, Maguire looks a lot more comfortable in a back three or a covering role.

And whilst United manager Erik ten Haag is obviously an excellent tactician, the qualities of Maguire’s game might be better served in David Moyes’ team.

Whether West Ham will match United’s asking price this summer is another thing to be seen.

But if they do, they may have gone a long way in replacing some of the leadership qualities lost in Declan Rice.