West Ham now eye deal for ‘very quick’ defender after rejected Harry Maguire bid

West Ham United are still interested in a move for 27-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

That’s according to The Atheltic who report that Tah is still a defensive target for the club.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

West Ham failed in their £20m bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and it seems a deal may be hard to pursue.

West Ham are both unsure if they can meet Maguire’s wage demand and also if they can actually convince him to join the club altogether.

That impasse could lead West Ham to now actively pursue a deal for ‘very quick’ Tah.

David Moyes’ side are said to be keen to recruit extra cover for Kurt Zouma who has proved injury prone at the club thus far.

Should West Ham make a move for Tah, fans will hope the club don’t once again make a modest opening offer for their target.

The East London club have been frustrated in deals for several of their targets this summer, largely owing to disappointing opening offers.

Whilst the club are seemingly trying to avoid overspending in the wake of their £105m fee received for Declan Rice, it seems they are opening too low.

West Ham may move to Jonathan Tah after Maguire bid is rejected

Any West Ham move for Jonathan Tah comes in a crucial summer for the club.

They’re currently light in several areas of the club and the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Nikola Vlasic and Michail Antonio could all still leave.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The club are clearly targeting a central defender and central midfielder, just look at their interest in Scott McTominay.

But they are having very little success.

West Ham are now the only club in the Premier League who are yet to make a summer signing.

And after Rice’s departure they are also the club with the most significant sale in fee and stature – the two don’t make a good mix.

Whether there are tensions in West Ham’s recruitment strategy or not, improvement needs to be sought quickly.

And a move to bring Jonathan Tah to West Ham would be a good start.