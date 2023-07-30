West Ham could now miss out on ‘incredible’ £40m target after new injury concern

West Ham United may miss out on the signing of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay after a fresh injury at his club.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News who report that an injury to 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo may mean McTominay needs to stay.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Mainoo, who has really impressed in pre-season, suffered an ankle injury in United’s loss to Real Madrid.

The midfielder is now set to miss the first part of the new season with the issue.

And that will have a knock-on effect on West Ham’s pursuit of Scott McTominay.

Mainoo looked to be ahead of McTominay in the pre-season pecking order, one of the reasons the Scot may look to leave the club.

However, the fresh injury now means McTominay may be needed at Old Trafford for the foreseeable.

This fresh update also comes at a time when there are also doubts over West Ham’s willingness to reach McTominay’s £40m asking price.

Given West Ham seem reluctant to bid more than £20m for Maguire, it’s thought they are unlikely to go even further for McTominay.

United’s stance with both Maguire and McTominay is that they will not actively look to push them out the door this summer, and it may transpire that they both stay put.

However, given West Ham are seeking quality and leaders in the wake of Declan Rice leaving, this saga could continue for the rest of the window.

West Ham may miss out on Manchester United’s McTominay because of a new injury

One of West Ham’s biggest fears in the remainder of this window will surely be the price they are quoted when approaching players.

It’s public knowledge that they have £105m from the Rice sale and sides may look to profit from that.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, that can’t be cited as a reason for failing to secure an agreement for either of their United targets thus far.

A £20m offer for Harry Maguire seems low, even if he’s at a fairly difficult point in his career.

A valuation of £40m for Scott McTominay doesn’t seem completely unreasonable in today’s market, especially as a deal could probably be agreed slightly lower.

And whilst Mainoo’s injury makes things more difficult for West Ham to pursue Manchester United’s McTominay, it certainly isn’t the only obstacle.

West Ham rightfully have lofty targets this summer, just look at their bid for Conor Gallagher, but they will need to reinvest the majority of the Rice funds to achieve them.