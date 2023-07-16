West Ham want to spend £11m of Declan Rice money on ‘incredible’ midfielder

West Ham United are looking for new midfielders after being armed with around £100m from the sale of Declan Rice this month.

The Hammers finally got the sale over the line to Arsenal this weekend, with the Gunners forking out a club-record fee to bring the England midfielder to The Emirates.

For West Ham, the problem now comes in trying to replace Rice. And the reality is that it might take more than one midfielder to fill the void Rice has left.

And according to Tuttosport, the Hammers are looking to make a quick move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After spending time with Chelsea last season, Zakaria is expected to be on the move this summer and it looks like West Ham could offer him a route back to the Premier League.

The issue at the moment comes down to the fee. West Ham want to spend around £11m while Juventus are looking to bring in closer to £20m for Zakaria, according to the report from Tutto.

Lauded as being an ‘incredible‘ midfielder in the role he fills, Zakaria would surely relish the chance to come back to England and prove himself.

West Ham need to get busy

David Moyes isn’t daft. He will know that replacing Rice is nigh on impossible. But he’ll also know that he has money to spend and that if he uses it well, then the loss of Rice can be minimised.

Zakaria is clearly a talented player. You don’t win nearly 50 caps for your country and get moves to clubs like Juventus and Chelsea without having something about you.

Zakaria, then, could well shine with the Hammers if this one comes off. And if they can convince Juve to sell for around the £11m mark, then it really is a bargain.