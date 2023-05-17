West Ham new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the West Ham new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

West Ham United’s new Premier League season means three new kits on the horizon. We’ll be seeing an all-new home kit, away kit and third kit released for the Hammers in 2023.

A lot is up in the air for the London club at the moment, with uncertainty over David Moyes as manager after a rocky season – despite his successes in Europe.

Nevertheless, one certainty is we have three new kits coming our way. So, with this here are the predicted release dates for the West Ham new kits for the 2023/24 season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

When does the new West Ham home kit come out?

We predict that the West Ham home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 9th 2023.

This was when the shirt for the 22/23 campaign was announced, as sourced from the official West Ham United website.

When does the new West Ham away kit come out?

We predict that the West Ham away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 7th 2023.

This was the release date for the 22/23 kit, as sourced from West Ham United’s kit sponsor, Umbro.

When does the new West Ham third kit come out?

We predict that the West Ham home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 16th 2023.

This was when the shirt for the 22/23 campaign was announced, as sourced from the official West Ham United website.

These are all merely predictions and all could be subject to change. Keep checking back to this page for regular updates.

