West Ham manager news: Rafa Benitez now wants Hammers job











Experience Premier League manager Rafa Benitez now reportedly wants the West Ham United job.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail, who believe change could be coming at the London Stadium.

West Ham are on a torrid run right now, and fell to a 2-0 defeat to rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

It means the Hammers have won just one of their last 11 league matches, and sit in the bottom three.

The pressure is continuing to mount of David Moyes, who doesn’t seem to have a solution to their poor form.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He switched to a back five against Spurs, which negated Antonio Conte’s side in the first-half.

However, they allowed the hosts to score two sloppy goals, and struggled to create many chances of their own.

The Daily Mail now believe Rafa Benitez is ‘on standby’ to take over as manager and wants the West Ham job.

It would be the fifth Premier League side the 62-year-old has been in charge of in his career.

Rafa Benitez keen on West Ham manager job

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘David Moyes is set to stay in charge for West Ham against Nottingham Forest this Saturday – but Rafa Benitez is on standby and wants the job.’

Benitez boasts a fantastic record against David Moyes during his managerial career.

He’s won 11 times against the Scottish coach, and only lost on four occasions.

Benitez also has brilliant pedigree, having won the Champions League and multiple league titles.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Although Benitez lost his first meeting with Moyes in a Merseyside Derby back in 2004, he enjoyed many much better days as his career progressed.

Benitez has managed in relegation battles before, and was famously relegated with Newcastle United in 2016.

However, he became a hero on Tyneside, leading them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

West Ham will hope if Benitez does take over as manager, he can avoid the bottom three this time around.

The gap to safety is just one point, and there’s still plenty of football left to be played.

However, should they go down, he’s shown in the past he has the loyalty to stick by his side to get them back up.

