West Ham looking into signing ‘fantastic’ Manchester United player – Sky Sports reporter

West Ham United are continuing to look for new players and are keen on bringing in a new defender, with Harry Maguire still being mentioned.

Maguire is apparently open to leaving Old Trafford this summer and a number of clubs, including Tottenham, are thought to be keen on him.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has apparently told Maguire he can go.

And according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are working at putting a deal together to bring Maguie to London.

Speaking on Sky Sports this afternoon, Sheth has revealed that the Hammers are indeed pushing to sign Maguire.

‘Very quickly, they’re looking to bring in a defender as well. And they are still pushing to sign Manchester United’s Harry Maguire. They’re looking at a loan deal for him and a permanent deal as well. Wages could be a stumbling block but there is definite interest in Harry Maguire,” Sheth said.

Despite struggling at United at times, Maguire has been labelled a ‘fantastic‘ defender by Kieran Trippier.

Indeed, Maguire’s England form has been excellent in the main and he remains a key player for Gareth Southgate.

Perfect move for Harry Maguire

A lot of the stick Maguire gets is unfair. He’s done just fine in the main for United and England and while there’s been blips, he’s been harshly treated by some.

He remians a top professional and a very good Premier League level defender.

If he moves to West Ham, it could be ideal. David Moyes will get the best out of him and ahead of the Euros, it might be the best situation for everyone involved if Maguire does get this switch done.