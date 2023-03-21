West Ham looking at signing Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims that West Ham United are looking at signing Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

West Ham could be on the lookout for a Declan Rice replacement over the coming months as their captain will have just a year left on his deal come the summer.

Indeed, The Guardian reports that Arsenal hold a firm interest in signing Rice and the 24-year-old is determined to leave the London Stadium this summer.

Now, Ben Jacobs has told TeamTalk that West Ham are eyeing a move for one of his England teammates in Phillips.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham keen on Phillips

Speaking to the outlet, Jacobs claimed that the Hammers are one of the clubs looking at signing the 27-year-old this summer.

“Up until this point, there’s still time to change the narrative but it’s not unthinkable come the summer, that he’ll exit and West Ham are one of the Premier League clubs looking,” he said.

“Leicester have taken a look as well. But at the point when Leicester for example, were scouting Kalvin Phillips, about three windows ago, the feeling was that he would move to a top four club and play Champions League, which is exactly what happened.”

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Phillips has struggled since he switched Elland Road for the Etihad Stadium over the summer.

The Englishman was described as an ‘amazing’ midfielder during his time at Leeds, but injuries and a lack of game time has hampered his progress under Pep Guardiola.

His form has even led to him losing his place as a starter in the England side, where had excelled alongside Rice at the Euros in 2021.

If David Moyes does lose his captain this summer, Phillips would certainly go a long way to filling the void left by Rice.

The former Leeds man was exceptional during his time in Yorkshire and he will only need regular minutes to get his career back on track.

