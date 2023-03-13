Arsenal Transfer News: Declan Rice expected to join Gunners this summer











Arsenal are expected to be the club of choice for West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice, ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Rice is set to be one of the most in-demand midfielders on the market come the summer. The Hammers star is looking to test himself at the highest level possible. And after a disappointing season with West Ham, the time looks like it has come for the England man to move on.

And according to The Guardian, Arsenal are the likely destination of choice for Rice as it stands. Their report claims that Rice is ‘determined’ to compete at a higher level and that as of now, Arsenal are the club he prefers.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Recently dubbed a ‘world class‘ player by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Rice has more than shown his value to West Ham over the years. But it very much seems he is ready to move on and play Champions League football.

For a long time, it’s looked like Chelsea would be the club of choice for Rice. But with his best friend Mason Mount’s future at Stamford Bridge uncertain and no top four place for the Blues, Arsenal have jumped the queue.

TBR’s View: Declan Rice will give Arsenal a whole new dynamic

Arsenal are already a fine team but adding Declan Rice to it brings the side up to a whole new level.

Rice has shown his loyalty to West Ham over the years. And there are few who’d begrudge him the chance to go and test himself at the highest level.

Arsenal adding Rice to their midfield is the stuff of dreams really for the Gunners. With Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard already in a midfield three, Rice simply brings the level up further.

If Arsenal pull this one off, then there’s a big chance they land more titles in the future as well.