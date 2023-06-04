West Ham keen to sign ‘amazing’ Manchester United player on loan this summer











West Ham United are now reportedly keen to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Northern Echo, who outline Sunderland’s attempts to re-sign the 20-year-old.

Manchester United spent £19m on Diallo in 2021 after he emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Italy.

He had barely played any senior football, however, there was a lot of buzz around him during his time at Atalanta.

A loan spell at Rangers last season didn’t go to plan and he was sent to newly-promoted Sunderland in the Championship this year.

His spell at the club was a real triumph as he helped the Black Cats finish in the top six.

Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Described as an ‘amazing’ player by Luton boss Rob Edwards during the play-offs, it’s no surprise Sunderland want him back.

However, they now face competition from West Ham, who can offer Amad Diallo a chance in the Premier League and potentially Europe.

He looks ready to make the step up to top-flight football.

Manchester United may even consider keeping him for the upcoming season.

West Ham want Diallo on loan

The report from the Northern Echo states that, ‘West Ham are understood to be lining up a move that would see the forward spent next season at the London Stadium.’

The Hammers are set to receive a huge windfall from the sale of Declan Rice.

Although his final destination isn’t decided yet, several clubs are lining up a move for the England international which will only increase his value.

West Ham already have an abundance of attacking options.

After a tough domestic campaign, the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma have shown their quality in recent weeks.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Whether West Ham are expecting any of their players to move on will potentially determine if they make a move for Diallo.

His 13 goals and three assists for Sunderland are impressive figures considering he mainly played as a winger.

However, he’s also comfortable in central areas and that versatility could prove to be valuable.

Several other Premier League clubs are also interested in his services.

West Ham may have to make an early decision in the transfer window to decide whether to move for Diallo or not.

