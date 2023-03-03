Report: Leeds in the mix to sign Viktor Gyokeres











Leeds United will be “right in the mix” for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The journalist told GiveMeSport that the 24-year-old would be a “good signing” for the Elland Road outfit.

O’Rourke believes Gyokeres would shine both in the Premier League and in the Championship, if Leeds go down.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I think Gyokeres, if Leeds do stay up, could be a good signing,” he said.

“But even if they go down to the Championship, he looks ready-made to come in to that Leeds team and maybe fire them back to the Premier League.

“So yeah, it’s going to be tough, I think, for Coventry to keep hold of Gyokeres this summer with him entering the final year of his contract

“And if he does become available in the summer transfer window, Leeds will be right in the mix to try and sign him.”

‘A mix between a winger and a No. 9’

Gyokeres has been sensational for the Sky Blues this season, registering 16 goals and five assists from 35 appearances.

As per FBRef, the Sweden international has also performed 118 shot-creating actions in the Championship this term.

Gyokeres’ contract runs until 2024, and it has been reported that Coventry want £10m-12m for their talisman.

With that in mind, Leeds would be getting themselves a relatively inexpensive player heading into his peak in Gyokeres.

In terms of his style of play, The Athletic recently wrote that ‘the 24-year-old was viewed as a mix between a winger and a No. 9 while progressing through the ranks at Brighton.

‘And it shows in his dribbling ability, particularly when creating chances for himself from wide areas.

‘Though he scores a mix of goals with feet and head, he is predominantly right-footed and often pulls wide to the left to cut inside.’

On Twitter, fans have compared Gyokeres to Jarrod Bowen and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Definitely a good shout for Leeds this summer, no matter what happens in terms of where they’ll play next season.

With his contract not running for much longer, he holds many of the cards regarding his future.

However, the Whites could well be in a pretty big race for Gyokeres’ services. Many clubs are bound to be interested.