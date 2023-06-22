West Ham interested in signing ‘incredible’ defensive midfielder – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has reported an exciting transfer update for West Ham as he claims the club have identified Denis Zakaria as a possible transfer target.

West Ham are looking to improve their squad. Despite an amazing European campaign, they were battling relegation in the Premier League for most of the season.

Reports are heavily linking Hammers midfielder Declan Rice with a move to either Arsenal or Manchester City. Due to this, West Ham need to be looking for a possible replacement.

Now, the latest from Romano suggests that they will be making a move this summer for Juventus midfielder Zakaria.

(Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images)

West Ham want Zakaria

The ‘incredible‘ midfielder is a player Premier League fans will know as he was recently on loan at London side Chelsea. It was reported that Liverpool tried to sign Zakaria on loan last season before Chelsea won the race.

This news update around Zakaria was reported by Fabrizio Romano. He tweeted: “Understand West Ham are among clubs interested in signing Denis Zakaria. He’s back to Juventus after Chelsea loan.

“West Ham asked for informations on conditions of the deal — but there are many clubs in the race. Zakaria is not in Juventus plan for next season.”

This is big news for West Ham. It shows that Rice is most likely to leave but also shows that they want to pick up a top-level replacement.

Zakaria didn’t set the world alight at Chelsea. Despite this, the Blues were in such a mess last season that no player shone for them.

A new move for Zakaria to a club like West Ham would suit and no doubt his quality would shine at a club who will play him more consistently.