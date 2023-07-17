West Ham hold ‘signifant interest’ in 24-year-old French international

West Ham are drawing up a list of midfielders to replace Declan Rice and have a host of players to choose from, according to reports.

The Hammers know they need to get their next move right after landing £100m for Rice and it appears that a large crop of players have made their short-list.

One of those, according to 90Min, is Monaco midfielder and French international star, Youssouf Fofana.

90Min claims the Hammers hold a ‘significant interest’ in signing Fofana, who has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 side in recent times.

Fofana is very much in the mold of a midfielder who can break play up and like Rice, has the energy and power about him to get up and down the pitch as well.

Described as Monaco’s ‘rock‘ in the middle of the park, Fofana is said to provide West Ham with a more value for money option on the European market. The Hammers have already tried to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham and seen a bid rejected.

Further, the Hammers have also been offered Tyler Adams from Leeds, while James Ward-Prowse is a player David Moyes likes as well.

A tricky decision to get right

David Moyes might have a lot of options to choose from but the issue he has is making sure he goes with the correct option.

Fofana has a lot to offer and given he is a full French international, there is plenty to like about the midfielder. The only question mark would be over his lack of experience in England, but we’ve seen so many do well that Moyes might take the risk.

Having money is one thing for West Ham. Getting the right players is another.

Fofana seems a solid enough option but you get the feeling this one has some way to run just yet.