West Ham hold further talks over signing ‘incredible’ midfielder

West Ham United have been heavily linked with Denis Zakaria in recent weeks.

Indeed, there has been speculation suggesting that the Hammers were closing in on a move for the Juventus ace.

For instance, Tuttosport suggested last week that West Ham could seal a deal for Zakaria by Monday.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This hasn’t happened, but the Daily Mail has since provided an update on the state of play.

On Monday night, they reported that West Ham ‘have held further’ talks with Juve over Zakaria.

The two clubs are ‘still short of agreement’ but things are ‘heading in the right direction’, added the report.

West Ham are trying to source a replacement for Declan Rice, whose Arsenal move is apparently ’95 percent complete’.

Our view

Zakaria is a talented player who could do with a change of scenery and some stability.

The 26-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Chelsea, whose season ended up being absolutely dismal.

Zakaria wasn’t amazing last term, but let’s face it, very few Blues players did well. It was just one of those things.

The Swiss ace certainly has the respect of his peers, Mason Mount deeming him ‘unbelievable‘ in November last year.

And while Zakaria was at Gladbach, Dortmund boss Marco Rose labelled Zakaria as ‘incredible’.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Let’s see how things go on this front over the coming days or weeks (hopefully the former).

Although this latest article suggests it’s not as far as other reports previously claimed, things still seem to be heading in the right direction.