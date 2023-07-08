West Ham now on verge of making ‘incredible’ signing

West Ham United are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Denis Zakaria.

According to Tuttosport, the Hammers could seal the deal as early as Monday.

West Ham are currently looking to bolster their ranks as Declan Rice’s exit looms ever closer.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Hammers have been heavily linked with Zakaria over the past three weeks or so.

Now, it looks as though West Ham are in the home straight as they close in on the Juventus ace.

Tuttosport claims a move is ‘expected’ to happen on Monday for around €20million (£17million).

The move has been described as a ‘coup’ for Juve, who will also speak to the Hammers about Arthur Melo.

Zakaria has failed to impress at the Italian club following his €8million move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He spend last season on loan at Chelsea but struggled to make an impact with them too.

Our view

Zakaria is a talented player who could do with a change of scenery and some stability.

He also has the respect of his peers, Mason Mount deeming him ‘unbelievable‘ in November last year.

While Zakaria was at Gladbach, Dortmund boss Marco Rose labelled Zakaria as ‘incredible’.

He didn’t quite have the rub of the green at Juventus, while Chelsea wasn’t the place to be last season, to put it mildly.

Very few players at Stamford Bridge – and they had some good ones – did as good as they should’ve done.

Let’s hope the Tuttosport report is true and that we get to see Zakaria join the Hammers in the coming days.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

West Ham had a good season last time out, surviving in the Premier League and obviously winning the Conference League.

Now, they’ve got to build on it and kick on to avoid last season’s top-flight scare and maybe have another great cup run.