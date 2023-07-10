Club believe West Ham are about to make a move for their ‘amazing’ £40m star this week

Southampton believe that West Ham United will make their move to sign James Ward Prowse this week as the sale of Declan Rice edges closer and closer.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential piece, which notes that the Saints are looking for a £40 million fee for their captain in this window.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

It is a bit of a surprise that James Ward Prowse remains at St Mary’s at this stage of the window. Of course, the club are gearing up for a year back in the Championship.

Southampton expect West Ham to make move for Ward Prowse

The Daily Mail reports that around 10 clubs have made enquiries for the 28-year-old. And Southampton reportedly believe that West Ham are going to make their bid for the midfielder in the coming days.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

It would be a shock if a deal was done anytime soon. West Ham value Ward Prowse at around £20 million, so there is going to be some distance between the two clubs.

It is going to be fascinating to see what West Ham do in the coming weeks. Obviously, it looks highly likely right now that Rice is on his way out of the club. And with that, David Moyes should have plenty of funds to spend on potentially strengthening the squad.

Oddly – because they are about to lose their best player – West Ham have an opportunity to move forward and improve with the funds Rice will bring in.

And Ward Prowse could be a really smart signing. He has been a consistent goalscorer from the middle of the park, scoring nine times in the Premier League last season.

He is an ‘amazing‘ player who did absolutely everything he could to keep Saints up. If they can agree a fee, Ward Prowse could be a brilliant addition for West Ham.