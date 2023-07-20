West Ham United have made an approach to sign 21-year-old Almeria striker El Bilal Toure.

That’s according to Diario de Almeria who reported that the London club have made a secret approach for the striker.

The report says that whilst Everton and Italian side Atalanta’s approaches are public, West Ham are quietly interested.

Everton and Atalanta are both said to have had bids rejected for the £35m striker who is likely to leave this summer.

Both bids for Toure were declined as they were considered too low.

West Ham’s bid is said to be dependent on the East London club offloading one of their current strikers.

Whilst the source considers money no issue following the Declan Rice sale, an inflated striking department would be.

West Ham currently have Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca on their books.

And whilst the trio looks fairly strong on paper, all three struggled to find consistency in the first team last season.

Gianluca Scamacca was heavily linked with a departure earlier in the window and therefore might pave the way for Toure.

West Ham could beat Everton to Toure signing

How West Ham spend the £105m they received for Declan Rice could dominate a lot of stories for the remainder of the summer.

The London club appear to be targeting improvement in several areas of their squad.

West Ham have been strongly linked with a move for 25-year-old Mexico international Edson Alvarez.

The Ajax player had an excellent season and a bid is expected to be made.

West Ham will of course be playing in the UEFA Europa League this season following their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Fans will be hoping to see an influx of signings over the next month or so to strengthen the squad.

It’s definitely not an easy task strengthening your team following the sale of a star – just ask Tottenham after they sold Gareth Bale.

West Ham will hope that the public knowledge of their big sale won’t inflate the prices they are quoted for the rest of the summer.