West Ham have just pulled out of the race to sign £30m player

West Ham United have just pulled out of the race to sign Harry Maguire, with Florian Plettenberg claiming the deal is ‘too expensive’.

The Sky Sports journalist took to X on Tuesday morning and shared an update on West Ham’s interest in Maguire.

Of course, the Hammers came close to landing Maguire earlier this month as they agreed a £30 million deal with Manchester United for the defender.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

But the move broke down shortly after and the Hammers have since snapped up centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

Yet, there have been suggestions that West Ham could reignite their interest in Maguire ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano reports the 30-year-old could still leave Old Trafford on loan this week. But Plettenberg claims Maguire won’t be making the switch to East London.

Maguire won’t be joining West Ham

Plettenberg says West Ham have pulled out of the race to sign Maguire.

It’s noted that the move has been deemed too expensive for David Moyes’ men.

Maguire has struggled for form and confidence at United over the past couple of years and would benefit massively from a move.

It doesn’t look like he will be joining West Ham though and that will be disappointing for Moyes.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The England international seems very well-suited to Moyes’ system and would have been an excellent coup for the Hammers.

Nevertheless, West Ham have already bolstered their options at centre-back so it won’t be too much of a blow for Moyes.