West Ham United are reportedly angry with Arsenal over the delay to the Declan Rice deal as it could lead to them missing out on Harvey Barnes and Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming West Ham accepted a £105 million bid from Arsenal nine days ago.

Mikel Arteta seems to be one step away from landing his top target in Rice, with a deal expected to be announced in the coming days.

But Sky Sports reported yesterday that the Hammers are growing ‘increasingly frustrated’ with the delay to sign off on a deal.

Now, it seems that West Ham are furious with Arsenal as they could miss out on signing Leicester City star Harvey Barnes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

West Ham ‘angry’ with Arsenal

The Sun reports that West Ham are ‘angry’ with the delay to Rice’s proposed switch to North London.

It’s noted that despite agreeing to a fee nine days ago, Arsenal’s lawyers are yet to sign off Rice’s contract.

The England international has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and even passed his medical at London Colney.

The West Ham hierarchy are apparently ‘tired’ of the drawn-out process and have been left with a ‘bitter tase’ due to Arsenal’s actions.

West Ham are awaiting Rice’s exit before they move for targets this summer and they are now set to miss out on Barnes, with the winger closing in on a move to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are also concerned about being priced out of a deal for Palhinha.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Rice’s proposed move to Arsenal has rumbled on for many weeks now and was expected to be completed earlier this week.

West Ham look set to go big in the summer transfer window after landing a British record fee. But they may have to re-assess their targets, with Barnes close to a switch to Newcastle.

The 25-year-old has been lauded as an ‘unbelievable’ talent and would have been a great addition to David Moyes’ squad.

But with Newcastle showing a strong interest, it’s difficult to see the Englishman favouring a move to East London over Tyneside.