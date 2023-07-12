The latest news from Sky Sports is not what Arsenal fans will want to hear as they have shared a concerning afternoon update around the deal for Declan Rice.

Rice to Arsenal has felt inevitable for a while now, with reports suggesting that a huge deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

Apparently the two Premier League sides had agreed a deal which is around £105million. Despite this, there has still been no announcement or confirmation about the deal.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad with top additions like Rice in order to try and beat Manchester City to the title next season.

West Ham getting frustrated with Arsenal over Declan Rice deal

We are not sure why the deal is taking so long to complete, but now, the latest update from Sky Sports is one that will concern the fans.

According to Sky Sports: “West Ham are becoming increasingly frustrated about the delay with the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal”.

“The £105million deal has been agreed eight days ago, but so far, this deal has not been signed. So far West Ham are still waiting to sign the contracts. The hold up has been caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal’s lawyers. As far as West Ham are aware Rice has passed his medical; however, still no deal done.”

“As things stand, he’s still not quite an Arsenal player and West Ham, it would seem, are getting frustrated with the delays.”

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

No doubt West Ham will be frustrated as they will need the money from the deal to complete transfers of their own. If Arsenal take too long, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Hammers try to get a sale completed elsewhere.

Rice is a great player and would no doubt improve the quality of the Arsenal squad. He could be a huge difference to helping the club win the title next season.

Mikel Arteta will not want to make challenging for the title a one-off and no doubt he will also want to deal to be signed and completed as soon as possible.