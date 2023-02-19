West Ham will move for Milinkovic-Savic if Arsenal go through with signing Declan Rice











West Ham are looking to plan for the future without Declan Rice and could actually move for a reported Arsenal target in doing so.

Arsenal are expected to make a move to sign Rice in the summer. Claims have suggested the Gunners will even go north of £100m to land Rice, who is open to exploring options elsewhere.

However, Arsenal signing Rice could see them lose out on another big target. The Sun reports that West Ham will actually go for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if the Gunners do get Rice.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

The big midfielder has been on the radar of Arsenal and others for some time now. Indeed, reports in January had suggested Newcastle were going to launch a big bid for the ‘astonishingly gifted‘ Lazio ace. However, as of now, he remains in Italy.

The summer window will soon be here though and Rice’s transfer could start a domino effect. Of course, it’s not just Arsenal who want Rice. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all thought to be keen on exploring a deal.

TBR’s View: Milinkovic-Savic would be a steal for West Ham

The Hammers have made some big signings in recent seasons in fairness to them. The likes of Lucas Paqueta have been big names to arrive.

However, if they can somehow get Milinkovic-Savic when so many clubs want him, it would be a real coup.

Yes, they’d be losing a fine player in Declan Rice. But the club know this has been coming for a while now and in Milinkovic-Savic, they’d be getting someone who can at least make a good fist of replacing Rice.

Arsenal, of course, won’t mind not getting the Serbian as long as they get Rice. The Rice deal will start something though, and it’s set to be a frantic summer.