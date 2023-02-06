Arsenal transfer news: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants Gunners switch











Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has now reportedly decided he wants to join Arsenal, after being hesitant to make the move last year.

Arsenal managed to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options on deadline day after bringing in Jorginho from their London rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old didn’t get off to the best start to his Gunners career on Saturday after he replaced Thomas Partey during their 1-0 loss at Everton.

The north Londoners will seemingly be targeting fresh faces in midfield come the summer and they have been heavily linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Ben Jacobs reported last month that Arsenal were eyeing a possible loan swoop for the 27-year-old, but a move never materialised.

Now, it seems that the Serbian midfielder is keen on joining Arteta’s side after a change of heart over a proposed switch.

Milinkovic-Savic keen on Arsenal move

Corriere dello Sport – via SportWitness – reports that Milinkovic-Savic is keen to leave Lazio and wants a switch to a Champions League side.

He wants a fresh challenge after spending nearly eight years with Le Equile in Serie A, with his contract set to run until the end of next season.

The Italian outlet notes that he is no closer to renewing his deal with Lazio and his ‘favourite destination’ is the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have apparently taken the most concrete steps towards signing him and it seems Milinkovic-Savic is willing to do a U-turn after not being keen on the move last June.

He was apparently unconvinced by what Arsenal could offer over the summer and was hesitant to join Arteta’s side.

No bids from any side were lodged to Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic last month, with Arsenal prioritising a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Lazio star has been described as an ‘astonishingly gifted’ midfielder and he looks set for a big move over the summer.

The Serbia international has been a standout performer in Italy over the past few seasons and he will certainly attract interest from top clubs if he is allowed to leave Lazio.

As he approaches the end of his current deal, if Arsenal could pick Milinkovic-Savic up for £44 million, it would be an absolute steal for a player of his quality.

