West Ham could sign ‘special’ Manchester United player once Rice has gone

West Ham could make a move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay once Declan Rice completes his move to Arsenal.

Rice is expected to complete a move to The Emirates this weekend or early next week and from there, the Hammers will need to ensure they identify suitable replacements.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

There are a number of players the Hammers could sign. And according to The Independent, one man West Ham could make a move for is Manchester United’s McTominay.

The Independent writes how the Hammers will step up their pursuit of a new midfielder once Rice has gone. Their list includes McTominay, while others such as Conor Gallagher have also been mentioned.

Lauded as a ‘special‘ talent for his performances at both United and Scotland, McTominay could find himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

One to step up

West Ham will find it hard to replace Declan Rice and the reality of the situation is that they’re not going to get a player who can be as good.

However, Scott McTominay is a decent enough shout for a player who could impress. He has done well at times with Manchester United and there’s been some performances which stand out.

The problem McTominay has had is that he’s not quite had the regular game time or been the main man. At West Ham, he might get the chance to finally showcase why he should be top dog somewhere.

A reported asking price of £30m is not too bad either, even though it’s said to have put Newcastle off.