West Ham ready to splash out on ‘special’ international to replace Rice but decision lies with player

West Ham United will be stepping up their pursuit of a replacement for Declan Rice in the coming weeks, with David Moyes armed with £100m in the transfer market.

Rice’s exit has left a gaping hole in the Hammers midfield but there is now a real chance for someone to come in and make a big name for themselves.

Among the names being linked are former Chelsea loanee Denis Zakaria. However, a deal isn’t close yet and according to Sky Sports, West Ham are also considering signing Manchester United star, Scott McTominay.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

McTominay has found his game time at United limited and he could be among a cluster of players to depart Old Trafford before the window closes.

As we know, West Ham are also thought to be keen on McTominay’s United teammate, Harry Maguire.

McTominay, dubbed a ‘special‘ midfielder by Jose Mourinho, is expected to cost around £30m if the Red Devils do decide to cash in.

Sky Sports claims that West Ham’s interest is there but ultimately, the decision to sign will rest with McTominay himself.

Point to prove

Scott McTominay has shown flashes of brilliance at times for United and when he’s with Scotland, he does very much appear a different player.

He looks like he’s facing a bit of a crossroads in his career right now. Does he stay and fight for his place with Man United, or does he move to a club like West Ham and become a central figure?

Really, the chance to replace Rice and work under David Moyes should appeal to McTominay. It’s a chance for him to truly showcase what he’s all about and take a lead role in a club riding the wave of European success.

If McTominay does indeed decide to move on this summer, then West Ham could be the ideal club for him.