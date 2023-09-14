West Ham coaches blown away by 26-year-old in training, he destroyed James Ward-Prowse

Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta has been showing off his incredible talent in West Ham United training.

In a video shared by the club on YouTube, the team can be seen preparing for their clash against Manchester City.

West Ham started their campaign last season against Pep Guardiola’s side and were the first team to come up against the unstoppable Erling Haaland.

They went on to have a tough year in the Premier League but made up for it by winning the Europa Conference League.

David Moyes’s side have used the momentum created in Prague to start this season brilliantly.

They’re unbeaten in the league and incredibly could go above Man City if they beat them on Saturday.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The intensity in West Ham training looks very high at the moment and Lucas Paqueta is showing his teammates how it’s done.

The Brazilian could have left in the summer with Saturday’s opponents trying to sign him.

He could end up making them pay at the weekend if he pulls off some of the tricks he was displaying at Rush Green.

Paqueta stars in West Ham training

The video shared by West Ham shows the players warming up before going into a small-sided match.

Lucas Paqueta thrives in these sorts of drills due to his incredible close control.

In one attack, the ball is played into him and he’s one-on-one with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

He rounds the Pole with ease and in front of the camera plays a no-look pass into the back of the net.

Seconds later, he picks up the ball in a deep area facing up to James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham’s new signing saw Paqueta simply accelerate away from him and then place the ball past Fabianski again.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

The coaches on the sidelines can be heard applauding on the side of the pitch with one shouting, ‘That’s brilliant Lucas!’.

Paqueta once again showed in West Ham training why he was attracting interest from the best team in Europe in the summer.

David Moyes will be delighted he ended up staying at the club although it will be interesting to see just how long they can hold onto him for.