‘Extraordinary’ West Ham player has now ‘reached an agreement on personal terms’ with another club – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update on West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta amid reports that he is wanted by a top Premier League side.

It has been heavily reported by Fabrizio Romano that the West Ham player is attracting a lot of interest from Manchester City.

Now, Romano provided the latest on the future of Paqueta. He said: “Understand Man City are preparing new bid for Lucas Paquetá — negotiations will advance with West Ham. Paquetá has reached an agreement on personal terms with City and wants the move. Opening £70m bid rejected but City will submit new one.”

When personal terms are agreed, it is always hard to try and keep the player. Manchester City submitting a new bid emphasises that they are very keen to sign the West Ham player this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Manchester City want West Ham’s Paqueta

The ‘extraordinary‘ Brazilian has only been at the club for one season. When at his best, we saw why he is now attracting interest from Manchester City.

The Hammers haven’t seen him always at his best in his first season, but players do take time to adapt to the Premier League and the 25 year-old performed well in their first game of the season on the weekend.

With Manchester City now interested in Paqueta, it will be very hard to keep him. They have just come off the back of winning the treble and look just as good this season as they did last season.

It is a top club and West Ham already know what it’s like to lose a top talent this summer to a big club as Declan Rice went to Arsenal.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The players will both be very hard to replace and it will be a devastating blow to lose both in one summer. With the club also in the Europa League this season, they need good depth.

Last season they struggled in the Premier League due to their European commitments and with Rice gone and Paqueta on the way out, they could definitely struggle again if they do not act quickly.