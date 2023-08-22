West Ham United are reportedly hopeful of signing Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku this summer – a player who once left David Moyes amazed by his pace.

The Hammers have stepped up their efforts in the transfer market of late as they close in on their third summer signing in Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Moyes has already moved to snap up James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez as he bids to fill the void left by Declan Rice.

But West Ham remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and according to Football Transfers, they are in pole position to secure a shock move for Romelu Lukaku.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 30-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after spending the last campaign on loan at Inter Milan.

And it’s fair to say that Moyes was a huge fan of Lukaku during the striker’s spell at Everton.

Moyes on Lukaku

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo back in February 2017, Moyes heaped praise on Lukaku before his Sunderland side faced off against the Toffees.

“When you think of Everton, their history of number nines – Bob Latchford, Duncan Ferguson, Andy Gray, Graeme Sharp, I’ll probably get dug up for not mentioning others,” Moyes said.

“That level, Lukaku certainly fits the bill. They’ve always loved a powerful striker, even Joe Royle in his day, and he (Lukaku) is the modern centre-forward, powerful, quick.

“I think with his goalscoring, he’s a big, big presence for Everton. We need to stop him.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, Lukaku has since enjoyed spells at Manchester United, Inter Milan and most recently Chelsea.

It’s fair to say the Belgian’s move back to West London hasn’t worked out and he’s now surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

While it would be a huge gamble from West Ham to bring in Lukaku, the move could have plenty of upside for Moyes.

The Scotsman is in need of another option up front after losing Gianluca Scamacca this summer. Lukaku would certainly fit the bill and boasts the required pace and power to lead the line in a Moyes side.

But it remains to be seen whether or not the Chelsea star would be open to a move across London, while West Ham could also face a stumbling block over his wages.