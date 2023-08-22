‘Agreed with Liverpool’: £20m midfielder has told Man United he wants to sign for Liverpool – journalist

Liverpool need more midfield signings, but they may have to wait until January to get another player through the door.

Indeed, all summer long we’ve been hearing stories about Liverpool and Andre Trindade, but, as has been reported, Fluminense don’t want to sell until January so that they can finish their season with Andre in the middle of the park.

According to Brazilian reporter, Emmanuel Luiz, Liverpool have told Fluminense that they will speak to them about this deal straight after the window closes, while the player’s camp have been saying that a deal has been agreed.

Speaking to RedMenTV, Luiz claimed that Andre’s camp have even told Manchester United that a deal has been agreed with the Reds.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Andre to Liverpool could be on

Luiz shared what he knows about Andre.

“What did Fluminense tell Liverpool? They said in January €25m (£20m), ok? That’s what they said to Liverpool. What Liverpool said this is exclusive information for you guys. Liverpool said they would talk with Fluminense after the window closed right now just to get the deal done, done deal. Right? Andre wants the Liverpool move. Manchester United was in talks with the player’s camp, they said look, in England, we agreed with Liverpool. I love Andre, but I never trust a player’s word, but in this case I think it’s a very strong situation,” Luiz said.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Need more

We’re not ones for short-termism, but we can’t help but feel that waiting until January to sign Andre could be a mistake.

There’s so much football to be played between now and January, and if Liverpool don’t sort their midfield out until the winter window, they could already be out of the title race or even the top four race.

Of course, good things come to those who wait, but after offering £111m for Moises Caicedo two weeks ago, surely there’s enough money in the bank to do this deal in January and another one before next week’s deadline.

One thing is for sure, Andre is a player worth keeping an eye on from a Liverpool perspective.