‘Weak’: Richard Keys reignites war of words with Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s Wembley win

Richard Keys is back talking about Arsenal after being more than vocal about Mikel Arteta last season.

Keys was often on his social media slamming the touchline behaviour of Mikel Arteta last term. The former Sky Sports presenter is not a fan of Arteta’s antics, and makes it known.

And ahead of the new season, it doesn’t look like Keys has changed his opinion on the Arsenal manager too much.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Writing his predictions for the new campaign on his blog, it didn’t take Keys long to mention Arteta and Arsenal.

And this time, Keys was keen to pick up on some comments from the Arsenal boss as he branded him ‘weak’.

“As I said at the time – too soon guys – and too often as it turned out. Mature teams that are used to winning don’t behave like Arsenal did. That was more than half of their problem,” Keys wrote.

“Time and again they’d lose focus. Celebrations were too long, loud, frequent and premature. Immature would be another good word. I hope Arteta behaves a little better as well, although his emotional tale last week about nearly quitting after failing to win the title was worrying. Why? What’s the point of telling us that? It sounded weak. His behaviour in the technical area is annoying – and dangerous.”

New rules have been brought in to try and curb certain touchline behaviours. It remains to be seen how Arteta will manage, after already being booked at Wembley yesterday.

Keys v Arteta set for another year

Well, we say Keys versus Arteta here but really, it’s just the former Sky man having a dig at the Arsenal boss.

Arteta has never really responded and probably doesn’t want to give it the time of day really.

But from Keys’ side of things, it looks like he’s still not let it go. And over the course of the coming season, you can bet your bottom dollar this will be brought up again.