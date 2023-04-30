Richard Keys slams Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for 'aggressive' celebration











Richard Keys was fuming at the way in which Jurgen Klopp celebrated following Diogo Jota scoring the winner for Liverpool against Tottenham today.

In a thrilling match, Liverpool were 3-0 up in 20 minutes. Everyone thought it would be plain sailing from there but Spurs had other ideas.

The north London side dramatically scored a last minute equaliser thanks to Richarlison. It was his first Premier League goal for the club. A minute later Liverpool managed to score again and the game ended 4-3 to Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could not contain his excitement following the fourth goal and he was involved in huge celebrations in the dugout.

Richard Keys fumes at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations

The Liverpool manager is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. This time, according to Keys, Klopp took his celebrations too far.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Keys said: “He’s got form, he loses the plot in the dugout and I don’t like to see it. I don’t mind that (passion), but that’s an aggressive motion that’s not acceptable in the game. It’s just not. I hope he comes out and apologises”.

No doubt Keys has his opinion on the matter, but all football fans know its very hard to contain your excitement after such a dramatic moment.

Klopp has had a very tough season with Liverpool. They were 3-0 up and should have coasted, but the fact that they showed the determination to regain the lead so late on will be something the manager is massively proud of.

