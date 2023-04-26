Jamie Carragher slams 'very poor' Arsenal player during first-half











Jamie Carragher has criticised Aaron Ramsdale after Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City the lead in their title showdown with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne gave the champions an early lead after some superb work involving himself and Erling Haaland in the middle of the pitch. Haaland did superbly to bring the ball down and find the Belgian.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And from there, De Bruyne managed to sprint away from Gabriel before finding the back of the net with a controlled finish which started outside the post and curled back.

Carragher criticises Ramsdale after De Bruyne goal

Replays actually showed that Aaron Ramsdale had got over to the strike. It was not quite in the corner. However, his hand managed to go over the ball.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And Jamie Carragher clearly felt that he should have done a lot better, with the pundit taking to Twitter to criticise the goalkeeper…

Normally it’s KDB who feeds Haaland, roles reversed to make it 1-0!

Very poor from Ramsdale. #MCIARS — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 26, 2023

Ramsdale looked set to be Arsenal’s hero in the title race. That performance at Anfield against Liverpool, particularly in the final moments, will be remembered for years to come.

But he made a dreadful mistake against Southampton on Friday. It was his misplaced pass that allowed the division’s bottom side to break the deadlock inside the first minute.

And he surely should have done better for De Bruyne’s goal on Wednesday. It was not the midfielder’s greatest ever goal. And Ramsdale definitely appeared to get far enough over to keep it out.

It was the start Arsenal really did not need on a night where they would have wanted to be perfect. Mikel Arteta’s side had not won any of their previous three games to leave the door open for City.

And Carragher clearly feels that Ramsdale very much left the door open for De Bruyne the score the opener tonight.