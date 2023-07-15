Georginio Rutter remains something of an enigma at Leeds United.

The £35m man was brought in to change the club’s attacking fortunes in the January transfer window, but he’s really not made the impact many expected of him.

Leeds are now in the Championship, but there are still plans for Rutter in this side.

Indeed, it was reported earlier this week by Phil Hay that Leeds had decided to keep Rutter at the club, and now, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Graham Smyth has discussed Daniel Farke’s potential plans for the Frenchman.

According to Smyth, there have been whispers that Farke mentioned Rutter in a presentation to the Leeds board before he got the job, and apparently his big idea was to change his position from being a striker to being a winger.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Rutter to change role

Smyth shared what he knows about Rutter.

“It all depends on where Farke sees him. He did use him up top against Manchester United, but we have heard noises that Farke spoke in his presentation to the board about using Rutter out wide,” Smyth said.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Worth a try

This is certainly a tactic that is worth a try.

During his time in England so far, Rutter really hasn’t looked like a striker. He’s yet to score a goal, he doesn’t have that ruthless nature, and he doesn’t pick up the right positions.

What he does have though is some ability with the ball at his feet and decent speed, so perhaps if he does play wider, he will be able to showcase his qualities a lot more.

Don’t be shocked if Farke is able to get the best out of Rutter at Leeds this season.