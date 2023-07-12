It’s really unclear what Leeds’ squad will look like at the start of the season.

The Whites have already shifted a number of players, but there have been no new additions as of yet, and some notable high earners still need to be shifted off the wage bill.

Of course, some of the current crop of stars are likely to stick around, and according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Georgino Rutter is one player who is going to stay at the club.

Indeed, the journalist says that it seems to have been decided that the £35m man will be staying at Leeds barring a dramatic change in circumstances.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Rutter to stay

Hay shared what he knows about the Frenchman.

“In some instances, like with Georginio Rutter it seems to have been settled that he will be here and barring something changing quite dramatically he will be a part of the squad in the Championship, but with some others it’s not easy to say for sure,” Hay said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Could be a star

Georginio Rutter had a terrible first half-season at Leeds, make no bones about it, but in the Championship you can’t help but feel that he could be a star.

Look, Leeds didn’t spend £35m on this young man for no reason, he has some underlying talent, and in a lower division where the pressure may be reduced, he could shine.

Of course, it is up to Daniel Farke and his coaching team to figure out how to get the best out of Rutter, but if Leeds can utilise his abilities in the best possible way, they could have one the Championship’s best players on their hands here.

Don’t be shocked if Rutter plays a massive part for Leeds this season.