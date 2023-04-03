‘We have encouraged him’: Sean Dyche says he’s been telling Amadou Onana to get forward more often











Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed that he has encouraged midfielder Amadou Onana to get forward and drive into the box.

The Belgian international has scored just one goal for the Toffees so far this season, though Dyche insists that the 21-year-old can continue his development by driving forward and adding goals to his game.

Amadou Onana arrived at Goodison Park for £33m last summer from French side Lille and has impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, however Sean Dyche has revealed that he has instructed the midfielder to add an attacking element to his game.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Dyche said: “Hopefully, you have seen it. When he is playing in an advanced role we have encouraged him to go into the box more because of his physicality, he can head the ball, and we encourage him to drive into the box from deeper.

“That is a big part of the information we have shared with him. The idea being that once you have done that there cannot be disappointment, you have to leg it back.”

Dyche advice could drive Onana towards goal and Everton up the table

Indeed, Everton have struggled for goals all season and are one of the lowest scoring sides in the division, so a contribution from midfield would aid the Blues as they look to secure Premier League survival.

Onana certainly has the potential to become an all-round midfielder, with his range of passing and defensive attributes already on display in parts this campaign.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Should the 21-year-old add goals and assists to his repertoire, Everton would have a serious player on their hands, and it could alleviate some of the goalscoring burden from the club’s stunted front line.

A win for the Blues against Spurs at Goodison Park this evening would see Everton escape the relegation zone and climb to 13th in the Premier League table, so it would be an ideal time for Onana to follow Sean Dyche’s advice.