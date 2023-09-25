Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has now claimed that he’s striking up an excellent relationship with Son Heung-Min.

Maddison was speaking to Viaplay following Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal yesterday.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The England international said the two were getting to know each other’s game better by the day.

Maddison said: “In the last weeks Sonny has gone more central and is playing as the nine so as a number eight or 10.

“You normally want to have a nice relationship with your striker because when you get turned he’s the one you are looking for.

“And Sonny is such a good guy that we get on really off the pitch which helps on the pitch.

“In training when we are working on little through balls and it’s still early, we are still figuring each other out.

“But I’m starting to know what he likes, his movements, and hopefully that can continue.”

And this bodes brilliantly after Harry Kane left the club this summer.

Son and Kane’s telepathic connection at Tottenham was well documented, and fans will be pleased if Son can harbour the same with Maddison.

Maddison says he’s working hard in Tottenham training with Son

Of course, that budding relationship was there for everyone to see yesterday.

Maddison provided two assists for his captain before later heading off the field after an injury.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s now being reported that Maddison will undergo a scan to assess the extent of his knee issue.

And £22m Son will be among many others at Tottenham in wishing that Maddison soon receives the all clear.

Tottenham face a visit from Liverpool on the weekend and will need all of their players firing for another big test.

Yesterday was a great indicator that Postecoglou’s side are a serious contenders for the top four and beyond this season.

But Tottenham will need Son and Maddison to continue their excellent form together.