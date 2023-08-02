‘We expect’: Sky journalist says Chelsea will bid for ‘incredible’ player, he wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool’s pursuit for Romeo Lavia may be about to get a whole lot more complicated.

We’ve heard in recent weeks how the Reds have bid for Lavia and how the ‘incredible‘ player does want to join Liverpool, but now, the competition is set to arrive.

Indeed, according to Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News, Chelsea are now expected to make a bid for the ‘incredible’ player in order to formalise their interest in the Belgian.

Chelsea bid incoming

Sheth shared what he knows about Lavia.

“Liverpool will have competition as well. Because they won’t be the only club interested in Romeo Lavia. We understand that Chelsea are very keen on Romeo Lavia. They haven’t gone all-out with the bidding process yet. Liverpool have made their intentions clear by bidding for Romeo Lavia. We expect at some point Chelsea to formalise their interest in Lavia by maybe going in with a bid for the Southampton midfielder. But it should be said that with Liverpool and Chelsea, personal terms with Lavia are not expected to be a problem with either club,” Sheth said.

Difficult

Liverpool will now find it very difficult to sign Romeo Lavia.

With all due respect to the Reds and their transfer plans, it is very difficult to beat Chelsea to any sort of signing.

The Blues just have silly money, and they’re not afraid to throw their weight around.

If the west Londoners have genuinely decided that Lavia is the one for them, then, just like a dog with a bone, they will not be giving up on this one anytime soon.

Liverpool, of course, can’t be counted out here until a deal is done with Chelsea, but, their task has just become a whole lot harder.